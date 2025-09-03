Left, PMK seek protection for teachers from SC order

CHENNAI: Leaders of the CPI, PMK and CPM have urged the state government to safeguard the livelihood of thousands of teachers affected by the Supreme Court’s order, making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for those appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the judgment had created anxiety among nearly 1.5 lakh teachers in government and aided schools, as well as affecting students in more than 37,000 institutions.

He emphasised that teachers had played a vital role in ensuring high pass percentages in recent years and insisted that their job security be protected, particularly for those nearing retirement.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss argued that teaching quality was determined by training and experience, rather than tests, and urged the government to file a review petition or hold a special TET for those currently in service.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam described the order as against natural justice, noting that teachers recruited two decades ago could not reasonably be asked to clear TET now to continue in service or qualify for promotions.