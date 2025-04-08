Left parties welcome Supreme Court verdict, demand immediate removal of Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Left parties on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s historic verdict against Governor RN Ravi for his delay in granting assent to bills passed by the state legislature and sought his immediate removal from the post.

The Court, invoking Article 142 of the Constitution, approved ten pending bills and emphasised timelines for regulating gubernatorial discretion.

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said, “This verdict is a milestone in Indian constitutional history and a major boost to federalism. The Governor’s prolonged and politically motivated delays were rightly condemned by the apex court.”

He added that the verdict validated the state government’s legal efforts to uphold state rights and curtail the misuse of gubernatorial powers. “It sends a strong message to Governors nationwide—legislative decisions by elected governments cannot be stalled indefinitely.”

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, in a statement, stated that the Union Government, led by the BJP, has long used Governors as instruments to undermine opposition-ruled states. “In Tamil Nadu, R.N. Ravi has repeatedly acted against the Constitution, from stalling bills to interfering in university appointments and attempting to impose the New Education Policy,” he said.

Mutharasan called the Governor’s actions a clear case of constitutional overreach. “The Supreme Court has put a check on such misuse of power by reinforcing the limits of the Governor’s authority under Article 200. This verdict protects not just Tamil Nadu’s rights, but those of all states.”

Both CPM and CPI urged the President to act on the Supreme Court’s observations and immediately remove RN Ravi from the post of Governor.