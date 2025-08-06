Left parties, VCK seek special law to curb caste-based honour killings in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: DMK allies Left parties and VCK have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to bring in strong special legislation in Tamil Nadu to prevent caste- and religion-based honour killings and ensure the safety of inter-caste and inter-faith couples.

In a joint memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that such couples continued to face violence, threats, and even murder, and were unable to lead peaceful lives despite choosing their partners with constitutional rights.

They said a powerful and specific law was essential to tackle this form of violence, which is rooted in caste pride and social coercion.

Citing the recent murder of 27-year-old Kavin Selva Ganesh in Thoothukudi district, they said over 100 people have been killed in caste-based honour crimes over the past 10 years.

They argued that existing provisions under the IPC were inadequate, as honour killings are often instigated not just by individuals, but also by caste groups, families, and kangaroo courts that act in the name of “honour” and “purity”.

DMK allies pointed to a series of past efforts that called for such legislation, including a 2010 draft bill by the National Commission for Women, the 242nd Law Commission report in 2012, private member bills moved in Parliament and the state Assembly, and a Rajasthan law enacted in 2019.

They also cited a Madras High Court judgment that recommended forming special police cells and helplines to address such crimes.

Highlighting lapses in police handling of honour killing cases, particularly the Usilampatti Vimaladevi case, they said procedural violations often allowed perpetrators to walk free.

The parties demanded a law that would define honour killings separately from ordinary murder, hold instigators accountable, ensure protection for couples, and address the lack of legal provisions for fast-tracking trials and appointing special public prosecutors.