Left parties, MNM hails DMK's Vikravandi Assembly bypoll victory

CHENNAI: CPI and MNM on Saturday hailed the DMK's victory in the Vikravandi assembly bypoll stating that the voters have reposed their faith in INDIA Alliance once again.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that Vikravandi's by-election victory is another milestone for India Alliance which has won 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

People have once again taught the bigoted BJP-CMA opportunist alliance a lesson.

"The people have once again taught the opportunistic alliance of the BJP-PMK a fitting lesson, " he said.

In the Vikravandi Assembly by-poll, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that the voters have completely rejected the casteist and sectarian forces and gave DMK candidate Aniyur Siva a resounding victory.

"AIADMK did not enter the election field after its defeat in the parliamentary elections. In this situation, PMK entered the fray to get AIADMK votes. However, the people of Vikravandi have given a foregone verdict that casteist and sectarian forces have no place in the political arena in Tamil Nadu, " he said.

Actor and MNK founder Kamal Haasan congratulated DMK president MK Stalin, the party's youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin and its allies for the victory in the Vikravandi assembly by-election.

