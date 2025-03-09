Leave alliance decision to leadership, focus on winning 2026 TN Assembly polls: Edappadi to AIADMK cadre

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday exhorted party functionaries to refrain from speculating about potential allies for the 2026 Assembly elections, emphasising that any decisions regarding poll tie-up would be taken solely by the party leadership.

Addressing a virtual meeting with 82 district secretaries from AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah here, Edappadi Palaniswami underscored the importance of maintaining party discipline and focusing on election-related work.

“The decision regarding the alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections will be taken by the top leadership. You should concentrate on your work and inform those who inquire about alliance that the leadership will take the decision,” he told district secretaries.

Palaniswami also warned party functionaries against complacency, urging them to work in unity and avoid internal conflicts.

“No one should show complacency in election work due to personal issues. All functionaries should focus on election work in unison, without differences of opinion. If anyone engages in anti-party activities, the leadership will take strict action,” he cautioned.

In an apparent reference to former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, Palaniswami advised party members to refrain from publicly discussing internal party issues or responding to media comments. “No one should speak publicly about internal party matters,” he said.

As part of the party’s strategic efforts to revitalise its fortunes, Palaniswami emphasised the need to strengthen booth committees and intensify the “Thinnai Pracharam” across the State.

According to party leaders, this grassroots-level initiative aims to expose the alleged corruption and misgovernance of the ruling DMK government, thereby sensitising the masses about the AIADMK’s agenda.

The former Chief Minister instructed district secretaries to appoint eligible and dedicated members to booth committees and submit comprehensive lists of those members to the party headquarters at the earliest.

He also discussed his planned statewide tour, which is expected to bolster the party’s electoral prospects.