Leaky shutters in Wallajah dam sore point between farmers, PWD

RANIPET: Damaged shutters in Walajah anaicut, leading to leakage, have become a sore point between farmers and PWD officials in the district.

Members of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam alerted Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (TNPWD) that water from the anaicut was allegedly going waste into the sea after local farmers in Gudimallur on the banks of the check dam informed them of such an incident. The PWD officials had to pacify Ranipet farmers who questioned them why water from the anaicut was going waste when it could have been directed to irrigation tanks in the area. Local farmers were upset as they felt the water flow in the Palar in Ranipet because of recent copious rains are being wasted, sources said.

PWD officials reportedly clarified that “water was only leaking through the sluice gates on one side of the check dam not not being wasted.” But when DT Next visited the dam on Saturday, water was found leaking through 5 of the sluice gates. However, there was no immediate reaction on why the sluices could not be repaired.

PWD officials explained that enough water is being stored for releasing later to the major Kaveripakkam and Mahendravadi irrigation tanks, when the district receives its major share of rains during the northeast monsoon in October-November.

Farmers told DT Next that once both the tanks are full, surplus water would be released to fill irrigation tanks lower down the ayacut. “This would ensure enough water for the next agricultural season in addition to groundwater percolation in the area so that the public do not face drinking water shortage during summer.

With Vellore and Ranipet getting their major share of rains during the northeast monsoon in November, sources said that the Walajah anaicut is being readied to discharge water later on. Setting right broken shutters are posing a challenge to the task.