'Leadership is about creating positive impact, not just the position or salary,': CM Stalin at BIM convocation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, participating in the 33rd graduation day ceremony of Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) here on Monday, said that leadership skills are not about the position one holds or salary; instead, it is the positive impact one creates.

Addressing the audience, the CM said,"It is an important day for students graduating from here. The degree in your hand is not a piece of paper, but the fruit of your hard work and recognition of your knowledge and talent.”

Speaking further, he educated students that the world is changing at a fast pace and all must keep up with it. “If not updated with the changing world, we will be called outdated. Importantly, honing leadership skills is paramount. It is not just a position or salary. Striking the right balance between success and discipline,"he added.

The ceremony included conferring degrees to 197 candidates, presenting medals to top performers and launching the research incubation compendium by the CM.

BIM founded in 1984, in Tiruchy, is inching its next 40 years of academic growth. Also, in support of TN’s ambition to become a global deep-technology hub, BIM has partnered with the iTamilnadu Technology (iTNT) Foundation, the state’s designated agency under the Department of IT and Digital Services, to promote research, entrepreneurship, and talent development in emerging technologies.

The institute is also working with several digital companies based in the state to deliver technology-based solutions to end users in healthcare, banking, and finance worldwide, generating substantial revenue from consultancy services.

Additionally, as per BIM press note, the varsity has also collaborated with several key government departments and institutions. Such as; supporting the State Planning Commission’s focus block development programme in 12 TN districts, partnering with iTNT for capacity building in the deep-tech space and conducting research with the TN Irrigation Management and Training Institute under the Department of Irrigation, on water management and efficient irrigation systems.

Additionally, BIM has also collaborated with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for sustainable urban economic planning.