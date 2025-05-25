Leaders pay tribute to Si Pa Aditanar’s 44th remembrance day

CHENNAI: Celebrities and politicians cutting across party lines on Saturday poured in rich tributes to Tamil scholar and Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar, marking his 44th remembrance anniversary.

Malai Murasu managing director R Kannan Adithan, S Balasubramanian Adityan, chairman, Daily Thanthi group of publications, and Sivanthi Adityan, director, Thanthi group, paid floral tributes to his statue in Chennai.

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, former AIADMK ministers D Jayakumar and Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, TN Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran, former Mayor and founder of Manidhaneyam Trust Saidai Duraisamy, New Justice Party president AC Shanmugam, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman, Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, former deputy mayor Karate R Thiagarajan were among the leaders who offered floral tributes.

Notable personalities, including industrialist VG Santhosam and others, also paid floral tributes. Various associations, including Si Pa Aditanar Narpani Mandram, Nadar Associations and outfits, also paid their respects.

It may be noted that Si Pa Aditanar is credited with transforming Tamil journalism and making news accessible to the common man.

Life-size bronze statue

Members of the Nadar associations who had gathered in the city also remembered the contributions made by Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar and made an appeal to the CM seeking a bronze statue in Chennai. “He lived for the land, and breathed for the Tamil language,” wrote the city-based Tamil Nadar Sangam in a letter to CM Stalin on Friday, urging the government to honour him by installing a life-size bronze statue in Chennai.