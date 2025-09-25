Leaders pay tribute at Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar’s memorial on his 90th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Leaders from all political parties, noted personalities and people from all walks of life paid rich tributes to late Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar on his 90th birth anniversary, at his memorial in Poes Garden on Wednesday.

Daily Thanthi Group Chairman S Balasubramanian Adityan, along with his sons Sivanthi Adityan and Aadhavan Adityan – directors of the group, Malathi Sivanthi Adityan and others, paid floral tributes. Anita Kumaran and Samyuktha Adityan also paid their respects.

Officials and staff from Daily Thanthi, DT Next, Maalai Malar, Rani, Hello FM, Thanthi TV, India Cabs, Gokulam Kathir, Pharos Hotel, AMN TV and Thanthi One also participated in the homage.

Several prominent dignitaries, including Minister for Women and Child Development Mano Thangaraj, Speaker Appavu, former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Union Minister Jayanti Natarajan, State BJP President Nainar Nagendran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK Chief Thirumavalavan, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman, former city Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, business leader VG Santhosham, and former MP Sarath Kumar, joined the ceremony.

Representatives from political parties, including former MP Balaganga (AIADMK), Nellai MP Robert Bruce (Congress), former MP Thirunavukkarasar, MLA Ruby Manoharan, BJP State Secretary Karate Thiagarajan, and Deputy Leader Karu Nagarajan, also offered tributes.

Members of the TN Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Welfare Association, including general secretary Jagadeesh Sounder Murugan was present. The Ayya Foundation distributed welfare assistance, including sewing machines and laptops, to beneficiaries.

A donation of Rs 2.5 lakh was also made for constructing the Bathrakaliamman Temple in V Ponnagaram village, Ramanathapuram district, on the occasion.

Students from the Manali Dr Sivanthi Adithanar Girls’ Higher Secondary School also paid their respects at the memorial.