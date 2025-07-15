Leaders pay rich tributes to K Kamaraj on birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister L Murugan, Governor R N Ravi, and political leaders across party lines on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, recalling his towering contributions to nation-building and social justice.

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Modi said, “Paying homage to K Kamaraj ji on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of India’s freedom movement and played a pivotal role in shaping the country during its formative post-Independence years. His noble ideals and commitment to social justice continue to inspire us all.”

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan hailed Kamaraj as a visionary who revolutionised education in Tamil Nadu.

“He introduced the historic mid-day meal scheme to ensure children from underprivileged families could pursue education. Fondly remembered as the ‘Kalvikkann Thirandha Karmaveerar’, he laid the groundwork for Tamil Nadu’s progress,” he said.

Governor R N Ravi praised Kamaraj as a devout nationalist and architect of modern Tamil Nadu.

“He made education universal, uplifted the marginalized, and laid a robust foundation for agriculture, industry, and infrastructure. His legacy of simplicity, integrity and visionary leadership continues to illuminate our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran described Kamaraj as “a selfless leader who lived for the people and led Tamil Nadu through a golden era of corruption-free governance.”

TVK president Vijay recalled Kamaraj’s role in transforming Tamil Nadu through education, irrigation, industrial development, and social empowerment.

“He predicted that education is a treasure time cannot steal,” said Vijay, after paying floral tribute at Kamaraj’s statue in his party headquarters here.