Leaders hail Tamil Nadu players’ golden show at Asian Youth Games

CHENNAI: Leaders cutting across political parties and personalities from various walks of life on Saturday congratulated Tamil Nadu’s Karthika and Abinesh Mohandoss for winning gold medals in the women’s and men’s kabaddi events respectively at the ongoing 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, in a post on X, extended his “heartfelt wishes” to both players and lauded their achievement. “My warmest congratulations to Karthika, who won gold in the women’s kabaddi event, and to Abinesh Mohandoss, who secured gold in the men’s event. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, I wish them continued success in bringing further glory to our State and country,” he said.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also congratulated the Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams, saying their victories had brought pride to the entire nation. “It gives me immense joy that Abinesh from Vaduvur in Tiruvarur district and Karthika from Kannagi Nagar near Chennai were part of the gold-winning teams. Their triumphs have made Tamil Nadu doubly proud,” he said, wishing the teams continued success.

Film director Pa Ranjith hailed the achievement of Karthika, describing her as an inspiration for breaking stereotypes associated with Kannagi Nagar. “Today, everyone in Chennai proudly utters the name ‘Kannagi Nagar’, which was once viewed with prejudice. Karthika has proved that talent and determination know no barriers,” he said. Ranjith urged the State government to reward Karthika and other Tamil Nadu players with cash prizes and government employment, similar to other States’ recognition of their athletes. He also called for a modern kabaddi training facility to be established in Kannagi Nagar, along with nutritional support and equipment for players.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi congratulated Karthika, a student of the Government School in Kannagi Nagar, who served as vice-captain of the Indian women’s kabaddi team. “Our government school student has made the nation proud. My heartfelt wishes to Karthika, her coach, family, and teammates,” he said.

Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman also lauded the performances of both Tamil Nadu players, calling their victories “a moment of historic pride for Tamil soil.” “It is a matter of immense joy that Karthika played a key role in helping India defeat Iran in the women’s final, while Abinesh was part of the gold-winning men’s team. Their hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence bring honour to our State and people,” he said, wishing them greater success in the future.