Leaders extend b’day wishes to Vijay on turning 51; DMK, AIADMK stay mum

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay, who turned 51 on Sunday, received birthday greetings from political leaders across the spectrum. Leaders of the BJP, Congress, NTK, AMMK, and PMK extended their greetings.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran extended his warm wishes, stating, "I pray that actor and TVK leader brother Vijay is blessed with good health, prosperity, and a long life dedicated to public service."

In a uniquely styled message filled with references to Vijay's film titles, senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai said, "I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Tamizhan-Jananayakan' brother Vijay, who began with 'Nalaya Theerpu,' won hearts as the 'Azhagiya Tamil Magan, ' embodied sisterly affection in 'Thirupachchi, ' a mother's love in 'Sivakasi, ' took up 'Thuppakki' to fight terrorism, stood for patriotism, and boldly opposed 'Varisu' politics. He swam through adversity like a 'Sura' and emerged triumphant as a 'Ghilli.'"

Invoking the theme of righteousness, she added, "I wish you to stand by good and fight against evil forces in the path of the 'Pudhiya Geethai'."

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai praised Vijay's influence in cinema and society, saying, "He lives in the hearts of millions and continues to serve through his artistic and public life."

BJP leader K Annamalai, NTK chief Seeman, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Former CM O Panneerselvam and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also conveyed their wishes.

Marking the occasion, TVK cadres across Tamil Nadu conducted welfare initiatives.

In Ambattur, Saidapet, Adyar and Alandur areas, party general secretary N Anand distributed sewing machines, cookers, groceries, and a gold ring to newborn babies and the underprivileged. A differently-abled person was gifted a three-wheeler.

Speaking at a welfare event in Saidapet, Anand accused the DMK of attacking TVK workers in Ulundurpet.

"Our members, now under treatment, were even barred from distributing food near temples," he alleged.

"We have lodged a police complaint. Despite hurdles, we will continue our welfare efforts," he said.