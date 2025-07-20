Leaders across political spectrum mourn MK Muthu’s demise

CHENNAI: Political leaders from across the spectrum paid rich tributes to MK Muthu, the eldest son of DMK founder and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, and elder brother of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who passed away in Chennai on Friday after a prolonged illness.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko fondly remembered Muthu’s early contributions to the DMK, recalling how he sang songs espousing the party’s ideology during its formative years. He noted that Muthu later made a mark in Tamil cinema with his talents in acting and singing. Vaiko offered condolences to Stalin and the bereaved family.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai paid floral tributes to Muthu at Kalaignar Illam in Gopalapuram. He was joined by TNCC vice-president Sorna Sethuraman, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce, north Chennai west district Congress president J Dilli Babu, and senior Congress leaders K Sukumar and Nabil Ahmed.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam also expressed deep sorrow over the demise. Mutharasan said Muthu had stood alongside his father during his political journey and later rose to fame in the Tamil film industry. He added that Muthu had immense pride in Stalin’s leadership and had been under prolonged medical care.

Shanmugam remembered Muthu as a personality who excelled in both politics and the arts, highlighting his melodious voice and his contributions through songs that promoted social harmony. He had been receiving home-based care in recent times.

The CPI and CPM jointly extended condolences to Chief Minister Stalin, his family, friends, and members of the film fraternity.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also expressed condolences and offered prayers for Muthu’s soul to rest in peace.

Earlier, Union Minister L Murugan and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members of Muthu. Muthu is eternally remembered in the hearts of Tamil fans through the films ‘Pillaiyo Pillai’, ‘Pookari’, ‘Samayalakaran’, and ‘Anayavilakku’, MK Stalin said. “He had a special quality that many actors do not have. He could sing songs in his own sweet voice. The song ‘Nalla Manathil Kudiyirikkum Nagoor Andava’ and the song ‘Sonthakaaranga Enakku Romba Perunga’ are proof,” he said.