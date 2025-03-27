LB polls soon after delimitation exercise: Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, told the State Assembly that the government has no intention of delaying or avoiding elections for bodies and confirmed that elections will be held once the process of merging villages adjacent to urban local bodies is completed and communal rotation is finalised.

"We have formed a committee to oversee the process. There has been a mixed response to the merger of villages with urban local bodies. Ultimately, a decision will be made after consulting with the respective district collector and stakeholders," he said in response to questions raised by legislators M Chinnadurai of CPM and K Marimuthu of CPI during the debate on grants for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on Wednesday.

The MLAs from the Left parties sought clarification on why elections for rural local bodies had not been held and when they would be conducted in 28 districts. They argued that empowering government officials to manage local bodies goes against the principles of democracy.

Minister I Periyasamy explained that the delay in holding elections was due to the ongoing exercise of delimitation and the reorganisation of around 300 panchayats.

Nehru added that the department had already started the process. "Once this is completed, a new caste-based rotation will need to be introduced for the elections.

Additionally, in nine districts, the term of the elected members still has one year left, " he explained, indicating that elections would be held once the delimitation and other processes are completed.