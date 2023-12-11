Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Can revoke vakalat, appear as party-in-person to argue case

Q: I had filed a civil suit for money recovery and had submitted the defendant’s collateral (title deed original) in the court. The defendant prayed and agreed to pay the amount, submitted cheques in court, and received back the collateral. However, in January 2020, the defendant’s spouse filed a civil suit against me through an IA and prevented/blocked the cheques from being withdrawn. After the suit was dismissed on March 23, I requested my counsel to do the documentation to withdraw the cheques. However, the counsel was delaying the documentation process under some pretext. As a defendant of a dismissed case and plaintiff of the original civil suit, am I entitled or allowed to do the documentation process through the court registrar?

— AS Sebastian Kagoo

A: As of date, the two cheques given as security have no value and are time-barred. You should have got better security from the defendant. You can file a plea against the defendant to furnish better security pending your suit. Whatever you want to do you will have to do it through your counsel as you cannot bypass him. If you think you know the law and procedure, then revoke the counsel’s vakalat and proceed to do things as a party in person and conduct suit yourself.

Q: My wife and I jointly own a plot, secured by a compound wall, on the outskirts of Chengalpattu town. TNEB authorities have built a transformer adjacent to our property. Now we want to sell the plot and have found a prospective buyer. But he points out that the transformer partly protrudes into our property and wants us to get it shifted or at least rectify the protrusion. When we inquired, the AE (Commercial) informed us that we may have to shell out Rs 7 lakh to get the transformer shifted. And they will issue a receipt for that too. TNEB authorities should have ensured that the transformer is installed outside one’s property. For their mistake, can they penalise us?

— V Srikanthan

A: Transformers need not be in public places alone. As per the existing rules, many apartments have it inside the complex as else the authorities won’t give power connection. Only junction boxes are kept outside. If you want the TNEB to remove it, you will have to pay for it. The only way for you is to sell the property along with the existing transformer which abuts your property. Don’t dance to the wishes and wants of the buyer. Go for a person who will buy it along with whatever protrusion is found outside.