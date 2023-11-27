Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Inter-faith couples can’t register under the Hindu Marriage Act

My wife, a Catholic Christian, and myself, a Hindu, had a Hindu wedding with the consensus of both the two families. We want to hold on to our respective religions without getting into each other’s faiths. The management of the wedding hall, who usually arranges for the registration as well, referred us to the Registrar’s office. Officials there refused to register it under the Hindu Marriage Act and asked us to apply for registration under the Special Marriage Act. This is despite us producing wedding invitations, photographs of the ceremony and witnesses. Though long over, they still want us to go through the process of issuing notice of the marriage, as per provisions of the Act. The process appears discriminatory and cumbersome, suffering I wouldn’t have to go through if the wedding was within the same religion. Is there a way out?— S Senthil Kumar, Villivakkam, Chennai

Unfortunately, the marriage laws are codified based on religious lines in this country. The only redemption is the Special Marriages Act, which provides for inter-religious and cosmopolitan marriages. Your marriage as of date is not legal. If both of you want to adhere to your respective religion, then the best thing to do is to go through the process under the Special Marriages Act and consider your earlier marriage invalid. This will save lots of problems in future, not only for both of you but also for your children.

Take up civic issues with elected representatives

Tamil Nadu government is spending big for laying a Formula racing circuit in the heart of the city at the cost of other civic amenities. Crores have been spent on stormwater drains as well. But we still have waterlogged areas. This is despite Chennai receiving less quantum of rain this NE monsoon season. Despite GCC’s tall claims, the fact is most of our city roads are pothole-ridden and out of shape. Now, the splurge in the name of race circuit is happening when the government should have focussed on enhancing basic amenities. How can a common man stop this?— Bhadrinath, Madhavaram Milk Colony

The civic problems are many. When the monsoon comes, it gets multiplied. The GCC is attempting to solve them in their own way and to the extent possible. In that way, the people of south Chennai (old limits) are better off than the northern parts of the city. You have an elected councillor for your ward. Inform him/her of your woes. The mayor has also launched a grievance redressal scheme ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ where you can well take up the complaint. Fortunately, she comes from north Chennai and will understand your problems better. As regards spending on any sports facilities, it is entirely up to the GCC to decide; you will have to grind and bear it.



