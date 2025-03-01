Law candidates appearing TNSET could also apply for professor posts in TN law colleges

CHENNAI: Following the High Court order, the law candidates who are appearing for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) examination can also apply for the appointment to the post of associate professor, assistant professor and assistant professor in government law colleges.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment (TNTRB) has taken steps to fill eight associate professors, 64 assistant professors and assistant professors in government law colleges.

TNTRB said provisions will be made in the registration portal for candidates to upload their TNSET 2024 certificate in the online registration portal (www.trb.tn.gov.in) after the declaration of the results.

Accordingly, candidates, who have uploaded their TNSET certificate, will be allowed to appear for the written examination for the post of associate professor, assistant professor and assistant professor to work in government law colleges across the State. In its notification, TNTRB said the TNSET 2025 will be held from March 6 to 9, 2025

A minimum of 30% of the total vacancies will be reserved horizontally for women candidates as per the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act. Similarly, 69% of the communal reservation will be followed vertically as per the existing government rules.