Law and order in Tamil Nadu has gone to dogs, Kushboo hits out at DMK govt

CHENNAI: Hitting out at the ruling DMK government, the member of National Commission for Women (NCW) and a BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on Monday said that the law and order in Tamil Nadu has gone to dogs.



Pointing out the recent crimes including drug trafficking, Kushboo said, "Law and order in Tamil Nadu has gone to dogs under the ruling DMK government. From killer liquor, drugs, rape to broad day light murders. Fear is zilch with the culprits as they know they will be protected and will walk out free after every crime they commit."

She further stated that the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party state president K Armstrong to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionaries being hacked, it's never ending.

"See the arrogance of these perpetrators who do not even hide their faces. They show it as a badge of pride to gain shabaashi (wishes) from their bosses, " Kushboo said in a social media post.

Lambasting the Chief Minister, the popular actress said, "Your (Stalin) stoic silence on issues hounding the State shows how you incompetent you are to run it."

Minutes after Kushboo's post was published in her social media handle, netizens started criticising her for the usage of dogs.

Condemning Kushboo for using the word "dogs", an animal conservationist S Muralidharan said, "I strongly object to insulting dogs. Please refrain. Else, we will sue you."