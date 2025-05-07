Law and order has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu, reiterates EPS

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the law and order in the state has deteriorated, AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that during the four-year rule of DMK that the law and order situation has gone to ‘grave’.

Listing out a few crimes in the state in the last 24 hours, the Opposition leader of the house BJP woman executive Saranya, was brutally murdered by mysterious persons near Pattukottai in Thanjavur district.

"An old woman's body was found with her legs tied in a well near Koothandakuppam in Tirupattur", he said, adding "Ambulance driver hacked to death in Vandalur private college premises besides a 12th standard student was stabbed to death after he overheard a drunken dance at a temple festival in Kulithalai in Karur district.”

Stating that on Wednesday it will be four years since the DMK government led by MK Stalin took office, he said, "We live amid murders, riots, and social unrest every day"

Pointing out Stalin's statement in the State Assembly that there is no major law and order issue under the present government, Palaniswami urged the DMK government to take immediate action against the culprits, who were involved in various crimes.

He said there is no point trusting the DMK government, and therefore people should save themselves in the coming year.