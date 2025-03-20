Law and Order debate turns TN Assembly stormy; AIADMK walks out

CHENNAI: A debate on the state’s Law and Order situation turned the State Assembly briefly stormy on Thursday after Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami crossed swords over the issue in the backdrop of four murders recorded in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

While Chief Minister M K Stalin, armed with statistics, insisted that the highest number of murders recorded in the state in a year was in 2012 during the previous AIADMK regime and the crime numbers have fallen in his incumbent regime, Leader of Opposition alleged steep deterioration in the L and O situation in TN before marshalling his MLAs out of the House in protest of the Chair denying permission to detail the issue.

A persevering Palaniswami set the tone for the ear-splitting debate when he, after some resistance, drew the treasury benches’ attention during the Zero Hour to four murders, including the hacking of history-sheeter John on the highway near Erode and a teacher burned to death in Coimbatore, on the same day the Chief Minister assured that his government would not allow anyone to take law into their own hands.

Speaker M Appavu and Leader of the House Duraimurugan intervened and clarified that it was not a “call attention motion”, and the LoP could only cite the incidents and draw the CM’s response to it. However, an unrelenting EPS went on a short tirade against the government. Angered by his now-expunged remarks, Stalin said, “You must not forget the incidents that took place in Thoothukudi and Saathankulam. We do not deny anything. What is important is whether we took action or not? We are not ready to say, 'I learned it from watching the television.” However, EPS said that the government cannot hide the murders taking place daily, before he gradually led his MLAs out of the House. An equally resolute Chief Minister Stalin said, “If you have courage, lend ears to my reply before you leave. They are staging a walkout due to fear that I might highlight something else in my reply.”

17,782 ‘murderous’ crimes reduced in a year: CM Stalin

Putting a spirited defense of his handling of the Law and Order situation in the state thereafter, Stalin clarified to the House that the number of murder and attempted murder cases have declined in the state in recent years.

Pointing out that as many 49,280 murder/murder attempts were recorded in 2023, the CM said that the firm measures taken by the state police have brought down the numbers to 31,498 in 2024.

“We have reduced 17,782 crimes in one year. When some murder footage are posted on social media, a wrong notion is deliberately spread that more crimes are happening in the state. Actual numbers suggest that murders have come down by 6.8% in 2024. Compared to the corresponding year, murders have reduced by 109. Also, the number of revenge murders has reduced by 42.72% in 2024.”

The Chief Minister also informed the House that additional police personnel was deployed in places with maximum footfall like festivals, recreation centres, and tourist spots to prevent untoward incidents.

Max murders (1,943) in a year in AIADMK regime; crime rate fell in DMK regime

Drawing a parallel between the number of murders recorded in the previous AIADMK and DMK regimes, the Chief Minister said that a comparison of the year-wise murder data between 2012 and 2024 suggested that it was during the AIADMK regime in 2012 that the maximum number of murders (1,943 murders) was recorded in a year.

The number of murders was 1,927 in 2013. Even during the Covid lockdown period, 1,661 murders took place in 2020 during the AIADMK regime. While such is the past history, the lowest number (1,540) in the last 12 years was recorded in 2024 with 1,540 murders due to the stringent action of the state police in the DMK regime. This is the truth. Neutral people and the general public have realized.”

The Chief Minister summed up his defense by arguing that the statistics presented by him would demonstrate how L & O deteriorated in the regime of those who are trying to score political brownie points by exploiting sporadic murder cases motivated by previous enmity.

CM’s response to four ‘murders’ flagged by LoP

Meanwhile, in his specific response to the four ‘murders’ flagged by the LoP, Chief Minister Stalin said that the preliminary investigations have revealed that the Coimbatore incident was a case of suicide, while the investigation was on in the Madurai incident. The CM also added that investigations revealed that the Sivagangai incident happened due to family rivalry.

Elaborating on the Erode highway murder, Stalin said that history sheeter John aka Chanakyan of Kitchipalayam in Salem, who was out of conditional bail awarded by the Madras High Court, was on his way to Tirupur along with his wife after inking his signature in Annathanapatty police station.

A few unknown persons on their tail attacked them with a bill hook and fled the scene. While the injured Chanakyan died on the spot, his wife was rushed to a private hospital in Chithode. Stating that accused Saravanan, Sathish, Boopalan and Myna Karthik attacked the police while they intercepted and attempted to arrest them near Pachapalli, the CM said that accused Sathish, Saravanan, and Boopalan were injured when Chithode inspector shot them in defence.

The injured accused were referred to Coimbatore Government Hospital from Perundurai GH, the CM added, clarifying that preliminary investigation revealed that murdered Chanakyan was the second accused in the murder of a history-sheeter named Chelladurai in Salem in 2020 and the Erode murder could have been a retaliation.