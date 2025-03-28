Law and order debate rocks TNLA; AIADMK evicted, suspended for the day

CHENNAI: Law and Order situation of Tamil Nadu shook the State Assembly again on Friday with members of AIADMK, including Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami being evicted and eventually suspended from the House proceedings for the rest of the day for causing pandemonium. Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the AIADMK of supporting anti-Tamil Nadu forces trying to blow sporadic crimes out of proportion to keep the people in the grip of fear.

Moments after the Question Hour ended and the Speaker invited Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to reply to the debate on demand for grants for his department, EPS rose to raise an issue of “urgent public importance”. However, Leader of House Duraimurugan resisted the move, asking the Speaker, when they informed him, and if he permitted them to raise the issue? Speaker M Appavu clarified that the AIADMK whip mentioned an issue related to the state police without specifying the details at 9.18am. Duraimurugan reminded the Speaker that he would be setting a wrong precedent if he allowed the Opposition to continue without conforming to the Assembly tradition of notifying any issue 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the day’s proceedings of the House. Speaker Appavu concurred and said, “Last time I allowed you despite not properly notifying me because of the Chief Minister’s request.” As most AIADMK members remained standing and demanded the Chair to allow the LoP to continue, Chief Minister M K Stalin intervened and said that the Speaker shall allow it if they had notified it within the stipulated time. Stalin added; “I am ready to answer. I won’t say I watched on TV,” further angering the AIADMK. Irked by the agitated response of the LoP led AIADMK members, Stalin said, “They are pointing fingers at the Speaker and speaking intimidatingly. You must initiate action.” Opposition members cannot speak whatever they want in the House, Speaker Appavu cautioned, before summoning the marshals to evict them for causing pandemonium in the House. He also ordered the suspension of the AIADMK members for the remainder of the day for acting “without decency” in a manner which was strongly condemnable.