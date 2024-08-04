Lankan naval vessel steered without lights, rammed fishing boat: Survivor from Rameswaram recalls midsea horror

MADURAI: The body of fisherman Malaisamy (59), who was killed after a Sri Lankan naval vessel collided with a boat on Thursday morning, was brought to Rameswaram on Saturday. Two fishermen rescued from the boat were also brought back.

Fishermen who have been on a boil over the incident condemned the Lankan Navy. Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association’s president VP Sesuraja, said it was a deliberate attack by the Sri Lankan Navy on the Indian fishing boat and urged the government to ensure harsh punishment for the offenders.

Rameswaram All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association’s president S Emarit said Sri Lanka handed over the body to the Indian authorities at the IMBL at 11.30 pm on Friday and reached Rameswaram at around 3.30 am on Saturday. The body was earlier kept in Kankesanthurai naval camp.

Recalling his struggle for survival, Mookaiya said while returning to shore, the Lankan naval vessel Captain steered without lights on and suddenly collided against the fishing boat, which sank because of the impact. The victims on board the boat reportedly shouted and requested help. After hitting the boat, the vessel turned around with lights on. With life jackets, phones, GPS and other devices gone with the sunken vessel, the victims said they were left helpless as the Lankan Navy reportedly refused to help.

One of the survivors swam hard toward buoys floating in the deep sea and managed to survive about 25 minutes before he landed in a vessel. Five minutes later, Muthu Muniyandi was rescued. He said he was forced to survive without food and water throughout the day until his statement was recorded with the Oorkavalthurai police, in Sri Lanka. When the police conducted an inquiry, the GPS showed it clear that the Indian fishing boat was well within the IMBL and the boat did not cross the limit, Mookaiya claimed.

Malaisamy, who drowned following the collision, was recovered by the naval personnel 45 minutes after the incident, the fishermen claimed. First aid was administered and was taken to a hospital in Jaffna, but in vain. Four Lankan naval vessels were engaged in the search and rescue operation until 7.30 am, on Thursday.