Lankan gang attacks Nagai fishermen mid-sea; snatches catch, equipment

TIRUCHY: Four fishermen from Nagapattinam were reportedly attacked by the Sri Lankan assailants, who had also snatched away their equipment and their catches on Saturday. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in Nagapattinam GH.

The four fishermen, Maniyan (55), Velmurugan (27) and Sathyaraj (30) from Vellapallam near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam and Kodiliungam (55) from Akkaraipettai, ventured into sea on Friday in a mechanised boat owned by one Anjalaiammal.

While they were fishing off the coast Kodiyakarai, a three-member gang from Sri Lanka came in a boat and approached them. Suddenly, they jumped into their boat and started assaulting them with lethal weapons. Despite the Nagapattinam fishers attempting to save themselves, they could not prevent it as the SL men had several sharp weapons. After attacking them, they took away their equipment including GPS, nets and other fishing gears worth Rs 3 lakh. They also took away their catches.

Subsequently, with the help of the other fishermen, they reached the shore and lodged a complaint with the Coastal Security Group and they were rushed to the Nagapattinam GH where they have been undergoing treatment.