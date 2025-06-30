Lands allotted to TIDCO for supply of natural gas

CHENNAI: The GCC has allotted places in the city to Tamil Nadu Industrial Corporation Limited (TIDCO) for the establishment of district regulation station (DRS) for natural gas supply.

The State government published the TN City Gas Distribution Policy, 2023, aiming to use natural gas in urban areas. After this, many authorised natural gas distributors urged the government to allot dedicated places to establish DRS.

Bowing to the demand, the GCC allotted 8 places in the city after perusing the feasibility report from zonal officers. In another resolution, it also agreed to spend more than Rs 3.50 crore to extend the operation of the micro compost centre to another year.

The centre converts 50 metric tonnes of solid wastes in zone 1-8 on a daily basis. The centres will also produce fertilisers for public use, said the resolution.