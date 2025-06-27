Land worth Rs 100 crore in Ramapuram encroached, says Arappor Iyakkam; asks TN govt to recover it

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, has urged chief minister MK Stalin to recover Rs 100 Crore worth government land from a temple encroachment in Ramapuram.

In a petition to the chief minister and senior officials, Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of the organization, said that encroachments are ongoing for the past 12 years by Kalasathamman temple. The revenue land is 2.6 acres and is worth more than Rs 100 crores.

"Over the last few years, the Vandipathai Road in the Government revenue land that was used by the residents over several decades has shrunk from 11 m to less than 2.9 metres in the last few years due to the encroachment of the temple creating great hardships for the people living in the area," he added.

He demanded the government to stop new constructions and demolish them and take action against the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation, Revenue department and others, "who have been a mute spectator to the encroachments over the last few years."