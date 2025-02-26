Land usurpation: Man seeks action against AIADMK functionary's son in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A man near Erwadi in Tirunelveli district has sought the intervention of police to help retrieve his property that has been allegedly usurped by the son of a former AIADMK MLA.

The land owner Nagamuthu, grandson of Muppidathi Nadar, who felt the police intervention could be the only solution, had recently posted a video threatening to commit suicide if the property is not retrieved, sources said on Wednesday.

In a video message, he alleged that Vijayakumar, son of Manickaraj, former AIADMK MLA usurped Muppidathi’s land and sought action against him. He also filed a complaint with the Erwadi police.

According to police, the property, worth Rs 1 crore, in dispute is a 63-cent empty land (survey number-117/2 and 118/1) located on the Highway service road at Thalapathi Samudram village. However, as per the Registration records, Muppidathi Nadar legally registered the property in dispute to Vijayakumar’s wife Bharathi of Pudukulam in 2009 for Rs 2.85 lakh.

Moreover, in 2016, the heirs of Muppidathi Nadar -Muthulakshmi, Muthukani, and Thangalakshmi made a notary document in the name of Vijayakumar’s wife Bharathi paying Rs 3 lakh for the final settlement of the above-said land.

On February 23, the three daughters of Muppidathi repaired the damaged old fence and erected four stones on the land. After this, Vijayakumar destroyed those stones claiming that all the documents for the lands were in the name of his wife Bharathi. Therefore, nobody’s entitled to take ownership of the property, said Vijayakumar.

The Erwadi police are investigating this case but since it’s a registered property, the solution may lie with the court as per preliminary investigation, sources said.