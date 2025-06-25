Land for Kalaignar University ready but Guv causing delay: Minister Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: Land for the proposed Kalaignar University is already identified and waiting for approval from the Governor, said the Minister for Higher Education, Govi Chezhiaan, on Tuesday.

Governor RN Ravi, delaying permission as he has been assigned to halt any development in the state, particularly higher education, the minister added.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Chezhiaan said, as per the suggestions of the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on increasing the admission for higher education, at least 25 per cent more admissions would be realised this year.

“To accommodate more students, two shifts system has been introduced in as many as 64 more colleges and 15 new arts and science colleges have been established and admission process in the new colleges had commenced while the number of seats has been increased for several PG courses and new PG courses have also been introduced this year,” said the minister.

The minister also said that, as the number of applications for admission has increased, the department has urged the Chief Minister to increase the number of seats in almost all the colleges, and this would be confirmed within a couple of days.

Stating that the land has already been identified for Kalaignar University at Kumbakonam, the Chezhiaanr said that the Governor has been making an unusual delay in granting permission.

“We have been waiting for his appointment to seek permission for the university, but he delays deliberately. If he continues to delay, we will initiate the next step as stressed by the Chief Minister for the welfare of the student community,” he said and added that the Governor has been assigned to prevent the educational development in the state right from the beginning.

“The government will fight against all hurdles and will continue to achieve in the field of higher education,” the minister added.

Earlier, he distributed several welfare assistance to the beneficiaries under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme.