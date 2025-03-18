Land acquisition delaying Pallavaram to Kundrathur road works, says TN Minister Velu

CHENNAI: Highways Minister EV Velu on Monday assured the Assembly that the works of the Pallavaram – Kundrathur road works would gain pace after the completion of the land acquisition works on the stretch.

Responding to a query raised by DMK MLA E Karunanidhi during the Question Hour, Minister Velu said that the land acquisition works were underway for the Pallavaram – Kundrathur road work,s and the area has a large number of traders and buildings, which make it a costly affair.

Adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin was familiar with the project and the road works would gain steam after completing the land acquisition works.