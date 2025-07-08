Lakhs witness Tiruchendur Temple consecration

MADURAI: Lakhs of devotees witnessed the Kumbhabhishekam (consecration) ceremony of Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, the second abode of Lord Murugan, in Thoothukudi district on Monday.

The temple priests performed the religious event involving ceremonial rites and rituals during the event of Kumbabishekam of Tiruchendur Temple, which was organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department after a gap of 16 years.

At the end of the twelfth phase of Yagasala Puja, which commenced at around 4 am, the holy water was carried out in a ceremonial procession on the premises of the temple.

The priests performed the elaborate rituals between 6.15 am and 6.50 am, with a large number of devotees gathering since early hours.

The Kumba Kalasams atop the temple were sanctified with holy water, and subsequently, the priests performed ‘Deeparadhana’. Following this, the holy water was taken to ‘vimanas’ and ‘gopurams’.

Amid the ceremony, the exhilarated devotees chanted ‘Arogara’ and ‘Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara’, and ‘Kanthanukku Arogara’. Moreover, from the Rajagopuram, the holy water was sprinkled on the devotees gathered at the seashore, with the help of twenty large flying drones.

The entire proceedings were broadcast on large LED screens at 70 locations to ensure that the larger audience witnessed the rituals taking place inside the temple. To ensure the safety of the devotees and regulate the crowd, barricades were put up along the shoreline.

Minister of HR&CE PK Sekar Babu, Commissioner PN Sridhar, the Chairman of Subramanya Swamy temple, Board of Trustees, and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Fisheries Minister, were among those who witnessed the ceremony.