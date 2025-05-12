Lakhs throng Madurai to see Azhagar’s entry into Vaigai

MADURAI: Madurai is all decked up for the entry of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai around 6 am on Monday, and lakhs of devotees from different districts of the state have landed in the city to watch the once-in-a-year grand spectacle.

All four Masi streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple are full of human heads, and shops, big and small, are witnessing brisk business.

The 12-day festival began with flag hoisting on April 29 and the second highlight, Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai, is set to take place early on Monday.

The Lord draped in pachai pattu (green silk attire) on a horse mount, will enter the river amidst chants of ‘Govinda Govinda’.

Earlier on Saturday, the Lord, who left his abode on the foot of Alagarkoil hills, came in a procession and was accorded a grand welcome during the ‘ethir sevai’ at Moondrumavadi, the entry point of Madurai city, on Sunday morning. Hundreds of Mandagapadis were set up en route for devotees in wayside areas to have a darshan of the Lord. Devotees dressed like Azhagar, who accompany the Lord during his procession to Madurai, sprinkled water on the deity and the people chanting ‘Govinda Govinda’.

In Madurai, a festive mood gripped the entire city, and children dressed like Goddess Meenakshi could be seen moving around the streets and at the temple. Annadhanam and butter milk were also offered at many places.