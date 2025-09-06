Lakhs from across world throng holy town of Velankanni

TIRUCHY: Lakhs of devotees from all over the country and from across the world have descended on the holy town of Velankanni to witness the car procession on Sunday ahead of the grand spectacle of the 10-day annual feast festival of the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health on Monday.

Thousands of faithful from different districts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states have been coming by foot (padayatra vow) to the basilica from day one of the annual festival, which commenced on August 29.

Mariye Vazhga chants by a huge crowd of devotees that came to witness the flag hoisting rented the skies of the coastal town of Velankanni on the inaugural day.

The district administration took adequate measures to cater to the needs of the devotees, including transport, medical, route navigation, water, toilet, etc.

Being an annual festival that scores of people throng to witness, the police department made all necessary arrangements to regulate and ensure the safety of devotees, especially children and those visiting the seashore.

With tomorrow being the pinnacle of the annual celebrations, police and district administration officials are working to their maximum capacity to ensure the event is an incident-free grand event similar to previous years.

For the convenience of devotees, additional supplies of water and resting points have been arranged by the district administration.

In addition, special buses will be operated from various destinations to the holy town to facilitate smooth travel.

Additional police personnel have also been posted at vantage points to ensure the safety of the public and devotees, and also to keep a watch on anti-socials to prevent any type of crimes.