Lacuna in TNeGA’s differently-abled services: Activist

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) has recently introduced seven new services for the benefit of Persons with disability (PwDs) in the state.

The newly introduced services, launched under the directorate of e-governance, include marriage assistance, maintenance support, admission for educational and training institutions, special education, loan assistance and application for scholarship.

But TMN Deepak, activist and state President of December 3 Movement, member of differently-abled welfare board, flagged concerns when he met Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on July 12 about accessibility aspects in the e-governance policy of the state.

The letter submitted to the minister read, “The TNeGA policy is silent on access of disabled persons to Information Technology (IT) and Digital Services. Hence, measures must be taken to address this concern.”

Speaking to DT Next, Deepak said, “it is a welcome move to have introduced these services. But the government should also address how the TNeGA website is not disabled-friendly. Not just e-sevai portal, most TN government websites are not used differently for PwDs.” Deepak also pointed out that most e-seva centres are located on top floors, putting a lot of physical distress on PwDs.

Additionally, PwDs urged the government to exempt a minimum fee of Rs 6,000 charged to accord permission for seva outlets to obtain e-sevai outlets, apart from urging to waive off application fees to avail services with TNeGA.