Lack of functional public toilet at Arani bus stand causes distress to travellers

CHENNAI: Locals and travellers using the Arani bus stand in Tiruvallur district have demanded the state authorities for better restroom facilities following the dismal state of the pay-and-use public toilet located inside the premises.

The Arani bus stand, considered as a key transit hub, caters to thousands of school students, traders, pilgrims, patients visiting hospitals and government and private sector employees travelling to destinations like Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Uthukottai, Tiruvallur and Avadi, said a Daily Thanthi report

The town panchayat had constructed a pay-and-use toilet for public use near the Government Boys Higher Secondary School. However, the facility which severely lacks maintenance, has forced commuters to indulge in unhygienic alternatives.

Male commuters are forced to relieve themselves on roadside areas and the situation is far worse for women, who are forced into extreme discomfort. Following this, the public has urged the authorities to take immediate action and renovate the toilets at the earliest.