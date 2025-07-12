Lack of classrooms in Tirupur school force students outdoors

COIMBATORE: Students of a government higher secondary school in Tirupur are forced to attend their classes under the shade of trees due to a lack of adequate classrooms.

For 1238 students, studying from Class 6 to 12th in the school located at Veerapandi area, the institution has just 18 classrooms. Each class has several sections, and there is also an English-medium section.

Due to a lack of adequate classrooms, the students were forced to sit under the shade of trees on the ground and as well as on the terrace of the building. Without adequate classrooms and toilets, the strength of students has been on the decline over the last decade. Their numbers have dropped from 2000, a few years ago, to around 1200 now.

Parents of students studying in the school complained that despite raising the issue of inadequate infrastructure, the authorities have failed to take any concrete steps to address the issue.

After a video of students attending their lessons under the shade of a tree was circulated viral received widespread criticism, the officials swung into action as a team led by Tirupur district Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kalimuthu inspected the school on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Kalimuthu said that the education department has initiated steps to identify suitable land for building additional classrooms to accommodate students. “The issue will be resolved soon,” he said.