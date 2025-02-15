Lab assistant held for sexually harassing Cuddalore college girl, students claim more such instances

CHENNAI: A lab assistant at a government arts and science college near Chidambaram in Cuddalore was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a second-year chemistry student.

The student had initially filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Chidambarananathan, (34), with the college administration. However, instead of taking action, the officials allegedly covered up the issue, said a Daily Thanthi report.

On Thursday night, a students organisation intervened and lodged a complaint against the lab assistant at the All Women Police Station in Chidambaram.

Further, a few other students of the college claimed that others from the chemistry department had also faced sexual harassment. They stated that if the authorities failed to take action, they would boycott classes and stage protests, the report added.

Based on the complaint received, Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar ordered an investigation. Following this, the Chidambaram All Women Police Station registered a case against the accused and arrested him.