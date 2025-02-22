La Nina effect: Summer arrives early in Chennai and TN districts

CHENNAI: Summer arrived early this year in the capital city Chennai and various parts of Tamil Nadu, with a surge in mercury level by two to three degrees Celsius above normal unlike the previous years in February.

Weather experts stated that the La Nina effect led to a delay in northeast monsoon withdrawal and a weak winter in the state. The maximum temperature is expected to increase by four degrees Celsius above normal in the coming days and the summer season this year can see hotter days.

P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), said, "There has been no boosting mechanism or cloud formation, which has resulted in a reduction in the moisture levels over the sea. The maximum temperature has increased in the state especially over coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal to slightly above normal over Tamil Nadu till February 27."

Earlier, during the February month, the maximum temperature witnessed a drastic drop, especially during the early morning hours and night due to a change in the wind flow pattern after the northeast monsoon ended. However, this year, there was a delay in the withdrawal of NEM due to the La Nina effect.

The experts explained that as per long term prediction for the summer, there is no abnormal surge in the maximum temperature level and it is likely to be around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius like the previous years; there would not be any unusual surge in March.

According to Prof Kurian Joseph, director, Centre for Climate Change and Natural Disaster Management, Anna University, the present surge in temperature even before the summer set in is not only due to changes in weather conditions but is also linked to climate change.