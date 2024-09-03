L Murugan meets VP, seeks new department for Tamil in Delhi University

NEW DELHI: Union minister L Murugan met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday with a request for setting up a new department and research centre dedicated to Tamil language in the Delhi University (DU).

The Union minister of state for information and broadcasting met Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the DU, along with members of the Delhi Tamil Sangam.

Murugan proposed the establishment of a new department and research centre dedicated to Tamil language and literature in the DU, according to an official statement.

He also recommended the creation of new positions in various colleges and departments to facilitate the teaching of Tamil language and literature, ensuring that the ancient language can be studied by students across the country.

The minister was accompanied by members of the Delhi Tamil Sangam, including Ira Mukundan, S Arunachalam and Muthuswamy.