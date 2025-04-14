L Murugan flays DMK over Tamil New Year stance

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday criticised the DMK government for refusing to recognise Chithirai as the legitimate Tamil New Year, despite historical and scientific validation.

In his Tamil New Year message, Murugan said, "As we enter the year of Sri Visvavasu, I extend my heartfelt wishes to Tamils worldwide. May this year bring prosperity, good health, and happiness to all."

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global efforts to elevate Tamil language and culture, citing the establishment of Tamil language chairs in foreign universities and the international recognition of Thirukkural.

Accusing the DMK of propagating a "fake Dravidian model," Murugan said, "The ruling government continues to deny Tamil heritage and traditions for political convenience. The day is not far when the people of Tamil Nadu will reject this regressive mindset."

He called upon the public to take a collective pledge to uphold Tamil identity and values in the year ahead.