L Murugan calls for CBI probe in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, seeks CM’s apology

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Sunday claimed that the Stalin-led state government feared that if Kallakurichi hooch tragedy investigation was transferred to the CBI, the state’s involvement and inaction would be exposed. He also demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing reporters here after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Mann Ki Baat address after the Lok Sabha election results, Murugan said, "The Stalin-led DMK government is scared to transfer the probe in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) because of the fear that the DMK’s involvement in the sale of illicit liquor and their inaction against the culprits will be exposed."

Urging for the probe to be transferred to the CBI, Murugan said that if the CB-CID had investigated the twin hooch tragedies that happened in Chengalpattu and Villupuram last year, this (Kallakurichi incident) wouldn't have happened again.

Meanwhile, responding to the comments made by DMK leader and state minister Duraimurugan in the Assembly over the quality of TASMAC liquor, the BJP leader said that the DMK government was making a fool out of the public by diverting them to consume illicit liquor instead of the state-run outlet’s products. "The DMK government should focus on real infrastructural developments in the state instead of focusing on alcohol," he added.

Commenting on CM Stalin's upcoming visit to the US, the Union Minister said, "He (Stalin) should be transparent about the details of the investments attracted during his earlier foreign visits and ensure that companies continue to operate in the state.” Murugan also claimed that the DMK government was deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu by announcing a new airport for Hosur.