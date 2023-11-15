L Murugan & Annamalai expresses condolence to Sankaraiah's family

Begin typing your search...

Annamalai said that Sankaraiah's demise is a disaster for Tamil Nadu politics.

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Wednesday offered their condolences to the veteran Communist leader N Sankaraiah, who passed away today at a private hospital.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the sad news that the freedom fighter N Sankaraiah died in Chennai. He fought for his ideology till his last breath. I express my deepest condolences to his family and his party members (CPI(M)) for the loss. I pray almighty to rest his soul in peace," Murugan said in a social media post.

Further, Annamalai said that Sankaraiah's demise is a disaster for Tamil Nadu politics.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about a veteran political leader and one of the founders of the Marxist Communist Party (CPI (M)) Sankaraiah's demise. His demise is a disaster for Tamil Nadu politics. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends," added Annamalai.

Later on the day, BJP leaders VP Duraisamy, Karu Nagarajan, and Narayanan Thirupathy paid their tributes to Sankaraiah's body at his residence in Chromepet, Chennai.

