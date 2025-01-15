KV Thangkabalu receives Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award; VCK MP D Ravikumar receives Annal Ambedkar award

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday conferred 10 prestigious awards on renowned Tamil scholars, writers, and personalities who have made significant contributions to the Tamil language, literature, and community.

The awards, instituted by the Tamil Nadu government, aim to recognise and honor the outstanding achievements of individuals who have dedicated their lives to promoting Tamil language, culture, and heritage, according to a release issued by the state government.

The awardees, who were selected by a high-level committee, were presented with a cheque of Rs 2 lakh, a sovereign gold medal, a citation, and a shawl.

The prestigious Ayyan Thiruvalluvar Award for 2025 was conferred on M Padikkaramu, a renowned Tamil scholar and writer.

The Perarignar Anna Award for 2024 was presented to L Ganesan, a distinguished writer and literary critic.

The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award was conferred on K V Thangkabalu, former President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and former Union Minister.

The Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award was presented to poet Kabilan, a prominent Tamil poet and writer.

Other awardees included poet Pon. Selvaganapathy, who received the Pavendar Bharathidasan Award; Doctor GR Ravindranath, who was conferred the Tamil Thendal Thiru Vi Ka Award; and V M Pothiyaverpan, who received the Muthamizh Kavalar KAP Viswanatham Award.

The Thanthai Periyar Award for 2024 was presented to Viduthalai Rajendran, a social activist and writer, while the Annal Ambedkar Award for 2024 was conferred on D Ravikumar, Member of Parliament.

The Chief Minister also presented the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Award to Muthu Vaavaasi, a renowned Tamil scholar and writer.

The award, instituted in 2024, carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a sovereign gold medal, a citation, and a shawl.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers MP Saminathan, Siva V Meyyanathan, M Mathiventhan and other officials.