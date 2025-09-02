Kuthambakkam bus terminus to be opened by CM in Nov: Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the Kuthambakkam bus terminus near Poonamallee, catering to the buses plying via Chennai-Bengaluru Highway to Vellore, Hosur, and Bengaluru, by the end of November, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu said.

He, along with Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare SM Nasar, inspected the project's progress and urged the contractors to complete the works on time.

“The terminus is designed to handle large-scale operations, with provision for 300 MTC buses, 600 SETC buses, and about 36 services to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

It is estimated that more than 30,000 commuters will use the facility on weekdays, rising to 40,000–50,000 on weekends. During festive seasons and long holidays, passenger numbers are expected to exceed 50,000,” the minister said.

Connectivity services linking Minjur, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Saidapet, Tiruvanmiyur, and other surrounding areas have been planned to ensure easy access, he said, adding that the terminus is expected to particularly benefit commuters from Ambur, Vellore, Dharmapuri, and adjoining districts.

“All essential amenities will be in place for passengers from the very first day,” Sekarbabu said, adding the project would be a major transport facility for residents in and around the western suburbs.