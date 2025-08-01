Kushboo to focus on strengthening BJP booth committees across TN

CHENNAI: BJP leader and actor-politician Kushboo Sundar on Thursday said her immediate priority as newly appointed state vice-president of the party would be strengthening booth committees across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to DT Next, Kushboo said, "Our immediate focus will be on booth committees, and I will work harder than ever to strengthen them."

Expressing gratitude to the BJP leadership, she said, "I'm thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state president Nainar Nagenthran, and other senior leaders. Since joining the party in 2020, I have received due recognition — from being given an MLA ticket to being appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women and the national executive council. This new role comes with increased responsibility."

Dismissing speculation that she was upset with the party for not assigning her a post after she resigned from the NCW last year, Kushboo said, "I don't seek publicity. After stepping down, I remained active and continued to work as instructed by the party. I have now been given a fresh responsibility. I worked quietly, and that has paid off."

Responding to questions about the absence of names like S Vijayadharani and R Sarathkumar in the new list of state office-bearers, she said, "All senior leaders, including Vijayadharani, will be recognised appropriately. Vijayadharani, who has served as an MLA three times, will be given a suitable role. Others who were not named this time will also be acknowledged in due course."

Kushboo strongly criticised the ruling DMK, accusing it of enabling online abuse against women. "The DMK supports and shelters those who harass women online and in person. This pattern of behaviour is part of their political culture and must be challenged, " she said.

On her roadmap as state vice-president, Kushboo said the focus will be on grassroots mobilisation and highlighting the achievements of the Modi government. "As Amit Shah and JP Nadda have said, strengthening booth-level presence is vital. We will take the Central government's welfare schemes and development milestones to the people, " she said.

She added that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has seen substantial economic growth. "From the slump during the UPA era, the Indian economy has grown to become the third largest in the world. We will ensure every citizen is aware of these achievements, which the state government deliberately tries to hide."

When asked about former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's decision to exit the NDA, Kushboo declined to comment, stating that the matter would be addressed by state party president Nainar Nagenthran.