Kuruvai cultivation surpasses target by 34,000 acres

TIRUCHY: As favourable conditions lead to a successful kuruvai cultivation period, even surpassing the target, officials say the acreage is expected to increase further.

According to official sources, the kuruvai cultivation reaches 1.97 lakh acres against the target of 1.96 lakh acres in Thanjavur and the acreage is said to be increased in the coming days. While Tiruvarur achieved 1.93 lakh acres against 1.77 lakh acres, Nagapattinam reached 75,250 acres against the target of 60,000 acres of cultivation, and Mayiladuthurai achieved 99,253 acres against 98,850 acres.

Together, the four Delta districts achieved 5.66 lakh acres cultivation against 5.32 lakh acres.

Meanwhile, the farmers who undertook early kuruvai cultivation are gearing up for harvest. "During samba and thalady cultivation, there will not be much rain or Sun, hence, the crops may be subjected to fungal attack. However, for Kuruvai, there would be a moderate rainfall and favourable weather, which would save the crops from fungal attacks," said V Mariappan, a progressive farmer from Pulavankadu.

Mariappan added that the farmers preferred kuruvai cultivation as it is a safe bet, thus, a good yield.