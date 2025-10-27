Kurnool mishap: Tirupur youth's body cremated

TIRUPUR: The body of a 22-year-old Tirupur youth, who died in a private omnibus accident at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, was brought home on a separate ambulance on Sunday night.





The deceased, identified as Yuvan Shankar Raj, was a resident of Thottathupalayam and worked at a firm in Hyderabad.





On October 24, he was travelling to Bangalore on an omnibus to go to Salem when the mishap happened. Tirupur youth, along with twenty others, were killed. His body was handed over to the family after a DNA test at a hospital in Kurnool.





The body was kept briefly at his residence for public homage and later cremated at the Tirupur South Rotary crematorium.