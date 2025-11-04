Kundrathur panchayat union organises breast cancer awareness programme

CHENNAI: The Kundrathur Panchayat Union, and India Turns Pink, organised a breast cancer awareness programme featuring a walk and signature campaign at the Block Development Office, Padappai, on Monday, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote early detection and preventive healthcare among women.

District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan, Kancheepuram, was the chief guest. PA Ananda Kumar, founder and president, India Turns Pink, and others participated.

“Earlier, cancer detection tests were difficult and time-consuming, but today, with modern diagnostic tools, early identification has become much easier. Detecting cancer at stage one or stage two makes it completely preventable,” said Kalaiselvi Mohan.

Over 500 people, including community members, officials, and volunteers, participated in the event.