Kumkis in Thorapalli deployed to prevent intrusion of wild elephants in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: Two kumkis have been deployed in Thorapalli in Gudalur region in the Nilgiris to prevent intrusion of wild elephants.

The forest department got into action by bringing kumkis following protests by villagers against frequent elephant intrusions into their village in search of food and water.

People from several hamlets including Thorapalli, Kunil Vayal, Mulapalli and Puthurvayal areas besieged the forest range office on Monday condemning the department for failing to prevent elephants causing extensive damage to their crops in farm lands and houses.

They resorted to protest after two wild elephants entered Puthurvayal to raid crops, while one more elephant was spotted taking a stroll on the highways.

As an immediate measure to prevent elephant intrusions, two kumkis named Shankar and Srinivasan from the elephant camp in Mudumalai were brought to Thorapalli in Gudalur at night.

The kumki elephants were taken on patrol in vulnerable villages along the forest fringes since night thereby preventing wild elephant intrusions. Even though villagers heaved a sigh of relief, they urged the forest department to station kumkis for a few more days until the issue is resolved.

In another wildlife related incident, a wild elephant triggered panic moments as it attempted to charge on vehicles passing through Masinagudi-Ooty Road.

The elephant which came out of the forest area stayed on the road stretch for around one and a half hour causing traffic disruption. Because of frequent elephant movement, the forest department officials have appealed to people to avoid going for morning walks on the road stretch and vehicle drivers to stay cautious.