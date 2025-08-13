Kumari youth climbs atop moving express train near Tambaram; suffers 75% burns

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth suffered serious burns after climbing onto the roof of the moving express train near Tambaram on Wednesday.

The police identified the youth as Bibin of Kanniyakumari. He had completed engineering, but couldn’t get a job. Bibin decided to visit Chennai in search of work, and on Tuesday evening, he boarded the Antyodaya express train in Tirunelveli, which was scheduled to arrive in Tambaram at 5.30 am on Wednesday.

Around 5.20 am, as the train passed Perungalathur Railway station, it was moving at a slow speed to halt in Tambaram. Bibin stepped out through the coach doorway and managed to climb onto the roof, and within seconds, he was struck by high-voltage electricity, engulfed in flames, and collapsed on top of the coach.

The fellow passengers raised an alarm as the express train reached the 5th platform at Tambaram station. The power supply to the section was immediately cut, and RPF personnel with railway staff climbed onto the coach, rescuing the severely injured Bibin.

He was rushed to Chromepet Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed 75 per cent burns, and his condition is extremely critical.

Tambaram railway police have registered a case, and police said Bibin might have attempted suicide due to frustration over unemployment or family disputes. Police said his parents are on their way from Kanniyakumari, and further investigation is on.