Kumari farmers elated with GI tag for Matti banana

MADURAI: The ‘Matti banana’ growers in Kanniyakumari are happy with the new recognition of Geographical Indication (GI) tag bestowed upon this horticulture produce.



SB Perumal, a farmer and Sevalaya Farm Producers Organisation, Nagercoil, said the ‘Kanniyakumari Matti banana,’ which has gained a prestigious status, would certainly help boost cultivation of this produce and create more opportunities to increase exports. As of now, its cultivation is under 500 acres and this GI tag would certainly encourage the farmers to further its growth.

On its retail market value, he said now a kilo fetches prices ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 80, unlike previous years. As for its cultivation, it requires a high level of maintenance with meticulous care and attention.

Thiruvananthapuram in the neighboring Kerala is the key market of ‘Kanniyakumari Matti’ bananas and monthly exports of about 200 bunches of this fruit variety are being made to the Gulf countries, he told DT Next.

There was huge demand for this banana variety during COVID lockdown, but the farmers could not cater to such high demand. This Matti banana is a key ingredient in the making of ‘panchamirtham.’

Unlike other varieties, this ‘Kanniyakumari Matti banana’ variety is small in size and has an unique sweet taste. It is mostly preferred for children, even babies to overcome mucus.

With the soil and weather conditions along the Western Ghats being conducive to growing this banana variety, the Matti banana is being cultivated by means of channel irrigation in parts of Agastheeswaram, Thovalai and Thuckalay in the district.

It is an 11-month crop and farmers are looking forward to a bumper yield in the Tamil month of Aavani for harvest in line with the ‘Thiruvonam’ festival.

Thanking NABARD’s Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum, through which the GI application was filed under the guidance of P Sanjai Gandhi, president, Intellectual Property Rights Attorney Association (IPR) and Advocate, High Court, who’s also a nodal officer for promotion of the GI products in Tamil Nadu, he said the GI application was filed in 2022.

Gandhi said, a total of 42 various products in Tamil Nadu with its unique qualities have so far earned this GI tag. Among these, the GI tag was bagged for 17 products over the last two years now.