Kudumbathudan Stalin for 4 years, nothing for public welfare: EPS

TIRUCHY: Taking a dig at the ruling government over the conduct of ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ public grievance redressal scheme, the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that it was ‘Kudumbathudan Stalin’ for the last four-and-a-half years.

Addressing the ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ rally at Kunnam in Perambalur, Palaniswami said that the ruling government is getting a realisation to help the people after four years of rule and asked the people not to be deceived by their actions.

The DMK leaders have been daydreaming of securing 200 seats in the upcoming election, but actually, the AIADMK is going to win at least 210 seats and form the government, Palaniswami said. He charged that there was no development in the past 50 months of the DMK government, and the people who voted for the party were disappointed as they had not witnessed any growth in the State.

EPS stated that the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which pays Rs 1,000 per month, was implemented only after the AIADMK staged a series of protests. The DMK government was unable to bear the pressure from the opposition AIADMK, he said. The scheme was launched 28 months after the government was formed, he said.

Stating that the DMK had fulfilled only 10 per cent of their poll promise in the past four years, EPS said that DMK assured to increase the number of working days for MGNREGS beneficiaries from 100 to 150 days, but after forming the government, it was reduced to 50 days, and the wages were pending. “AIADMK approached the Union government and appealed to release the fund, and so they released Rs 2,999 crore. The Union government stated that the DMK had not submitted any report on the scheme, and therefore, they delayed the funds. The DMK government has been fooling the people,” he said.

EPS also charged that the DMK government had appointed four additional Chief Secretaries as spokespersons for the first time to tell ‘lies’ of the government. “Who will take care of their responsibilities during their absence? Officials should not speak for a particular party, as they are common to everyone. When AIADMK comes to power, action would be initiated against these officials,” he said.